Wall Street Analyst Reiterated The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] traded at a low on 04/05/23, posting a -2.13 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $288.67. The company report on April 4, 2023 that The Home Depot Foundation Pledges $10M+ To Improve Accessibility, Support Communities Across the Country in 2023.

The Home Depot

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3990458 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Home Depot Inc. stands at 1.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.96%.

The market cap for HD stock reached $283.30 billion, with 1.02 billion shares outstanding and 1.01 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, HD reached a trading volume of 3990458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $327.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $360 to $340. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2023, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $360 to $340, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on HD stock. On February 22, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for HD shares from 310 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 5.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 187.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 76.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has HD stock performed recently?

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87. With this latest performance, HD shares dropped by -0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.71 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 301.65, while it was recorded at 292.37 for the last single week of trading, and 300.85 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.27 and a Gross Margin at +31.97. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Total Capital for HD is now 49.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Home Depot Inc. [HD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,224.33. Additionally, HD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,085.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Home Depot Inc. [HD] managed to generate an average of $36,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 2.22%.

Insider trade positions for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

There are presently around $215,641 million, or 71.70% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,336,930, which is approximately 0.949% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,259,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.49 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.48 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly 4.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,653 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 38,583,276 shares. Additionally, 1,450 investors decreased positions by around 19,377,498 shares, while 357 investors held positions by with 673,125,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 731,086,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 295 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,832,595 shares, while 148 institutional investors sold positions of 5,676,921 shares during the same period.