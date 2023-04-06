Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] gained 1.95% or 1.1 points to close at $57.41 with a heavy trading volume of 3971079 shares. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Dominion Energy Schedules First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) will host its first-quarter 2023 earnings call at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, May 5, 2023. Management will discuss matters of interest to financial and other stakeholders including recent financial results.

A live webcast of the conference call, including accompanying slides and other financial information, will be available on the investor information pages at investors.dominionenergy.com.

It opened the trading session at $56.65, the shares rose to $57.795 and dropped to $56.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for D points out that the company has recorded -19.71% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, D reached to a volume of 3971079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dominion Energy Inc. [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $61.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $72 to $69, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on D stock. On November 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for D shares from 94 to 59.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83.

Trading performance analysis for D stock

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.29. With this latest performance, D shares gained by 5.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.05 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.24, while it was recorded at 56.18 for the last single week of trading, and 67.71 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc. [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.79 and a Gross Margin at +52.36. Dominion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.74.

Return on Total Capital for D is now 5.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.82. Additionally, D Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] managed to generate an average of $57,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 6.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

There are presently around $32,971 million, or 72.40% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,884,672, which is approximately 1.26% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,149,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.33 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.74 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly -1.51% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dominion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 681 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 53,350,831 shares. Additionally, 767 investors decreased positions by around 58,896,265 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 473,282,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 585,529,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 181 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,793,145 shares, while 170 institutional investors sold positions of 10,779,440 shares during the same period.