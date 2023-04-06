Under Armour Inc. [UA] Is Currently -2.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] loss -2.39% or -0.2 points to close at $8.17 with a heavy trading volume of 2834008 shares. The company report on March 30, 2023 that UNDER ARMOUR AND STEPHEN CURRY ENTER LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP.

The next chapter will push the boundaries of athletic performance and prioritize the impact that sport has on communities globally – while growing Under Armour and Curry Brand together.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced that it is strengthening its partnership with Golden State Warriors point guard and four-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry. The enhanced partnership is designed to capture market share, fuel business growth and create new business opportunities on a global basis. This next chapter of the partnership will build upon the success and accomplishments from the past decade to continue driving product solutions and innovation, impacting communities across the globe, and growing Under Armour and Curry Brand together.

It opened the trading session at $8.29, the shares rose to $8.29 and dropped to $8.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UA points out that the company has recorded 23.98% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -42.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, UA reached to a volume of 2834008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Under Armour Inc. [UA]:

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98.

Trading performance analysis for UA stock

Under Armour Inc. [UA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, UA shares dropped by -2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.47 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.94, while it was recorded at 8.39 for the last single week of trading, and 8.20 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Total Capital for UA is now 15.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.01. Additionally, UA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] managed to generate an average of $20,575 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Under Armour Inc. [UA]

There are presently around $1,230 million, or 68.25% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,892,790, which is approximately -0.263% of the company’s market cap and around 16.76% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,833,069 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $140.89 million in UA stocks shares; and DORSAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $83.7 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly -20% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 21,322,600 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 25,209,293 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 100,392,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,924,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,159,565 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 13,437,093 shares during the same period.