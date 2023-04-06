UBS lifts East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

East West Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: EWBC] traded at a low on 04/05/23, posting a -4.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $51.06. The company report on March 31, 2023 that East West Bancorp Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (“East West” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EWBC), parent company of East West Bank, will release first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4655768 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of East West Bancorp Inc. stands at 4.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.04%.

The market cap for EWBC stock reached $7.16 billion, with 140.94 million shares outstanding and 139.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, EWBC reached a trading volume of 4655768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EWBC shares is $77.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EWBC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for East West Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for East West Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on EWBC stock. On October 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EWBC shares from 80 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for East West Bancorp Inc. is set at 3.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for EWBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.49.

How has EWBC stock performed recently?

East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.36. With this latest performance, EWBC shares dropped by -29.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EWBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.53 for East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.46, while it was recorded at 53.91 for the last single week of trading, and 69.15 for the last 200 days.

East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.78. East West Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.78.

Return on Total Capital for EWBC is now 21.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.43. Additionally, EWBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] managed to generate an average of $357,554 per employee.

Earnings analysis for East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EWBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for East West Bancorp Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC]

There are presently around $6,723 million, or 91.10% of EWBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EWBC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,665,380, which is approximately 4.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,021,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $693.39 million in EWBC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $649.36 million in EWBC stock with ownership of nearly 0.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in East West Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in East West Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:EWBC] by around 9,543,422 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 9,706,221 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 107,010,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,260,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EWBC stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,929,696 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,084,317 shares during the same period.