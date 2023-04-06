Twilio Inc. [TWLO] is 21.16% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] slipped around -4.87 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $59.32 at the close of the session, down -7.59%. The company report on April 2, 2023 that 91% of Consumers in APJ Stay Loyal to Brands That Personalise Experiences, Brands Investing in Customer Engagement Well-Positioned to Weather Economic Turbulence: Twilio Study.

Twilio’s Fourth Annual State of Customer Engagement Report reveals that customer engagement investments increase brands’ resilience by boosting revenue, and improving customer retention and loyalty.

Consumer patience with poor digital experience is waning – 73% of consumers in Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) report they will stop using brands that don’t personalise their experiences.

Twilio Inc. stock is now 21.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TWLO Stock saw the intraday high of $63.38 and lowest of $58.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 175.05, which means current price is +23.45% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 7973896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $84.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $140 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $55, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on TWLO stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TWLO shares from 100 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.33.

How has TWLO stock performed recently?

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.72. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -19.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.83 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.44, while it was recorded at 63.55 for the last single week of trading, and 67.22 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.13. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.83.

Return on Total Capital for TWLO is now -8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.74. Additionally, TWLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] managed to generate an average of -$154,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Insider trade positions for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]

There are presently around $9,221 million, or 85.20% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,537,284, which is approximately 2.237% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,262,716 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $722.95 million in TWLO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $480.15 million in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly -25.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 301 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 24,590,008 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 27,786,835 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 91,276,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,653,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,119,817 shares, while 165 institutional investors sold positions of 13,809,045 shares during the same period.