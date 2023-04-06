Toast Inc. [TOST] Is Currently -6.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] price plunged by -6.83 percent to reach at -$1.2. The company report on March 20, 2023 that FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS FORMALLY LAUNCHES THE ONLY PURE FINTECH EQUITY RESEARCH PLATFORM – WITH INITIAL COVERAGE OF 25 PUBLIC FINTECH COMPANIES.

A sum of 5594422 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.56M shares. Toast Inc. shares reached a high of $17.42 and dropped to a low of $16.305 until finishing in the latest session at $16.37.

The one-year TOST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.98. The average equity rating for TOST stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Toast Inc. [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $23.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson dropped their target price from $27 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $23, while SMBC Nikko kept a Neutral rating on TOST stock. On February 13, 2023, analysts increased their price target for TOST shares from 26 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

TOST Stock Performance Analysis:

Toast Inc. [TOST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, TOST shares dropped by -11.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.12 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.69, while it was recorded at 17.31 for the last single week of trading, and 18.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Toast Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.91 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.07.

Return on Total Capital for TOST is now -31.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toast Inc. [TOST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.56. Additionally, TOST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Toast Inc. [TOST] managed to generate an average of -$61,111 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Toast Inc. [TOST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,273 million, or 79.10% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,594,332, which is approximately 4.309% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 26,766,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $470.29 million in TOST stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $420.39 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly 89.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toast Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 74,993,809 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 39,727,251 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 185,410,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,131,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,142,334 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 5,798,491 shares during the same period.