The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] Revenue clocked in at $49.94 billion, down -1.96% YTD: What’s Next?

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] slipped around -0.6 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $78.04 at the close of the session, down -0.76%. The company report on March 28, 2023 that The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces 13% Increase in Common Stock Dividend.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced that its Board of Directors has raised the amount of its quarterly dividend by 13% from the last dividend paid. The Board declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $.3325 per share, payable June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 11, 2023.

Ernie Herrman, Chief Executive Officer and President of The TJX Companies, Inc., stated, “I am pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has approved a 13% increase in our quarterly dividend. This marks our 26th dividend increase over the last 27 years. Over this period, the Company’s dividend has grown at a compound annual rate of 20%. In addition, we plan to continue our significant share buyback program, with approximately $2.0 to $2.5 billion of repurchases planned for Fiscal 2024. These actions underscore our confidence in our ability to continue delivering strong sales, profitability, and cash flow, which allows us to simultaneously reinvest in the growth of the business and return significant value to our shareholders.”.

The TJX Companies Inc. stock is now -1.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TJX Stock saw the intraday high of $78.76 and lowest of $77.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 83.13, which means current price is +7.02% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.34M shares, TJX reached a trading volume of 3893788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $86.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $67 to $60, while Gordon Haskett kept a Hold rating on TJX stock. On April 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TJX shares from 75 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 68.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has TJX stock performed recently?

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 1.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.60 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.02, while it was recorded at 78.16 for the last single week of trading, and 71.24 for the last 200 days.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.47 and a Gross Margin at +27.38. The TJX Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.00.

Return on Total Capital for TJX is now 25.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.25. Additionally, TJX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 167.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 132.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 11.20%.

Insider trade positions for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

There are presently around $84,077 million, or 94.80% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 92,171,043, which is approximately -18.319% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 91,293,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.18 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.06 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly 2.799% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The TJX Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 871 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 68,061,690 shares. Additionally, 765 investors decreased positions by around 67,405,237 shares, while 208 investors held positions by with 933,665,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,069,132,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 272 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,587,004 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,689,054 shares during the same period.