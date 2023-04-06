The Southern Company [SO] gain 0.13% so far this year. What now?

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] gained 2.69% on the last trading session, reaching $71.50 price per share at the time. The company report on April 4, 2023 that This Is the National Carbon Capture Center.

The National Carbon Capture Center is finding breakthroughs in next-generation carbon management technologies. Managed and operated by Southern Company, the world-class facility works with innovators from around the world to accelerate the development and deployment of technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions from power plants and industrial sources – and to promote carbon conversion and direct air capture solutions. As a neutral test site, the NCCC evaluates emerging technologies under real-world operating conditions and propels them closer toward commercialization.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southern Company on 3blmedia.com.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, SO reached a trading volume of 4522065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $70.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $63 to $59, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on SO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

Trading performance analysis for SO stock

The Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.12. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 11.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.71 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.77, while it was recorded at 69.75 for the last single week of trading, and 70.01 for the last 200 days.

The Southern Company [SO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The Southern Company [SO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 7.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Southern Company [SO]

There are presently around $48,007 million, or 63.50% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,914,225, which is approximately 3.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,961,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.64 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.54 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly 0.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

938 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 36,965,991 shares. Additionally, 616 investors decreased positions by around 24,809,584 shares, while 288 investors held positions by with 627,685,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 689,460,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 204 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,255,523 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 6,105,477 shares during the same period.