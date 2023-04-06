Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] is 6.82% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE: TPX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.11% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.68%. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Tempur Sealy Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend.

– Increases quarterly dividend 10% to $0.11 per share.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, “Company” or “Tempur Sealy”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a first quarter cash dividend on its common stock of $0.11 per share. The dividend is payable on March 9, 2023 to shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, TPX stock rose by 29.30%. The one-year Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.58. The average equity rating for TPX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.20 billion, with 171.00 million shares outstanding and 166.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, TPX stock reached a trading volume of 3360154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPX shares is $45.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $28, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on TPX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempur Sealy International Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPX in the course of the last twelve months was 4131.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.68. With this latest performance, TPX shares dropped by -11.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.55 for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.38, while it was recorded at 38.48 for the last single week of trading, and 31.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tempur Sealy International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.40 and a Gross Margin at +41.33. Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.27.

Return on Total Capital for TPX is now 20.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 345.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.51. Additionally, TPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] managed to generate an average of $38,008 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TPX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. go to 19.10%.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,875 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,219,976, which is approximately -7.716% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,591,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $596.22 million in TPX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $548.16 million in TPX stock with ownership of nearly 2.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tempur Sealy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE:TPX] by around 21,618,367 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 14,952,142 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 143,225,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,796,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPX stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,227,097 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,740,616 shares during the same period.