Tapestry Inc. [TPR] Is Currently -3.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] traded at a low on 04/05/23, posting a -3.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $40.49. The company report on April 5, 2023 that The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and Founder Taraji P. Henson Partner With Kate Spade New York To Spearhead a Program That Provides Mental Health Resources for Women on HBCU Campuses.

This Spring, The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF) and kate spade new york are teaming up to create more accessible mental health resources for women and girls, and together are announcing the launch of ‘She Care Wellness Pods,’ a new program that aims to reach over 25,000 Black women on HBCU campuses with frontline mental wellness care.

This first-of-its kind program was concepted by actor, filmmaker and founder of The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, Taraji P. Henson, and Tracie Jade Jenkins, Executive Director of The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation. In partnership with trusted community resources, the program will take a multifaceted approach through the opening of ‘She Care Wellness Pods,’ physical structures installed on campuses that offer a range of services, including:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3424772 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tapestry Inc. stands at 2.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.66%.

The market cap for TPR stock reached $9.33 billion, with 239.30 million shares outstanding and 233.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 3424772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $49.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on TPR stock. On December 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TPR shares from 37 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 38.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has TPR stock performed recently?

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.46. With this latest performance, TPR shares dropped by -5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.66 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.07, while it was recorded at 42.14 for the last single week of trading, and 36.69 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.23 and a Gross Margin at +69.57. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.81.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 19.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.85. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] managed to generate an average of $47,309 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 12.25%.

Insider trade positions for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

There are presently around $9,264 million, or 96.70% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,478,112, which is approximately -0.477% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,650,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $659.81 million in TPR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $633.2 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 2.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 14,806,917 shares. Additionally, 282 investors decreased positions by around 21,127,564 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 183,806,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,741,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,485,103 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 8,691,255 shares during the same period.