STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] moved down -2.65: Why It’s Important

STMicroelectronics N.V. [NYSE: STM] loss -2.65% on the last trading session, reaching $50.32 price per share at the time. The company report on April 5, 2023 that STMicroelectronics Announces Timing for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Geneva – April 5, 2023 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced that it will release first quarter 2023 earnings before the opening of trading on the European Stock Exchanges on April 27, 2023.

STMicroelectronics N.V. represents 904.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $45.18 billion with the latest information. STM stock price has been found in the range of $49.545 to $50.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, STM reached a trading volume of 3778405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STM shares is $59.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for STMicroelectronics N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for STMicroelectronics N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on STM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STMicroelectronics N.V. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for STM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for STM in the course of the last twelve months was 30.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for STM stock

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.46. With this latest performance, STM shares gained by 5.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.02 for STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.94, while it was recorded at 52.30 for the last single week of trading, and 38.89 for the last 200 days.

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.10 and a Gross Margin at +48.14. STMicroelectronics N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.55.

Return on Total Capital for STM is now 32.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.93. Additionally, STM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] managed to generate an average of $73,349 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.STMicroelectronics N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STMicroelectronics N.V. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]

There are presently around $2,272 million, or 6.80% of STM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 4,411,591, which is approximately 4.273% of the company’s market cap and around 28.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,110,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.78 million in STM stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $145.93 million in STM stock with ownership of nearly -15.473% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in STMicroelectronics N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in STMicroelectronics N.V. [NYSE:STM] by around 6,227,397 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 21,503,385 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 16,228,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,959,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STM stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,845,493 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 12,403,954 shares during the same period.