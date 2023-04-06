Sanofi [SNY] Is Currently 1.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sanofi [NASDAQ: SNY] gained 1.16% on the last trading session, reaching $54.84 price per share at the time. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Sanofi Breaks Ground on State-of-the-Art Facility in Swiftwater for Sustainable Production of Pandemic Flu Vaccines.

Sanofi and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), celebrated today the groundbreaking of a new, state-of-the-art formulation and filling facility at Sanofi’s Swiftwater site in Pennsylvania.

The new formulation and filling facility will be a two-story building complete with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) formulation, filling, and support areas. The filler will be capable of filling syringe and vials using isolator barrier technology and single use technology for flexibility. This manufacturing facility represents one of three significant manufacturing investments made at the site, supported by federal funds, as part of a contract awarded earlier on December 5, 2019 by BARDA to increase domestic production capabilities for recombinant pandemic influenza vaccines.

Sanofi represents 2.51 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $136.98 billion with the latest information. SNY stock price has been found in the range of $54.75 to $55.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, SNY reached a trading volume of 3025498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNY shares is $63.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Sanofi shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Sanofi stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sanofi is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.56.

Trading performance analysis for SNY stock

Sanofi [SNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, SNY shares gained by 15.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.92 for Sanofi [SNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.92, while it was recorded at 54.32 for the last single week of trading, and 46.04 for the last 200 days.

Sanofi [SNY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sanofi [SNY] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.33 and a Gross Margin at +63.13. Sanofi’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.47.

Return on Total Capital for SNY is now 10.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sanofi [SNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.36. Additionally, SNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sanofi [SNY] managed to generate an average of $91,413 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Sanofi’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Sanofi [SNY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sanofi go to 12.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sanofi [SNY]

There are presently around $14,232 million, or 10.30% of SNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 84,189,074, which is approximately 11.287% of the company’s market cap and around 16.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,894,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in SNY stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $989.16 million in SNY stock with ownership of nearly 2.955% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sanofi stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in Sanofi [NASDAQ:SNY] by around 32,312,804 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 23,758,290 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 206,464,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 262,535,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNY stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,833,789 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 3,415,642 shares during the same period.