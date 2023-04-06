Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] is 34.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] closed the trading session at $9.38 on 04/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.10, while the highest price level was $9.42. The company report on April 3, 2023 that It Takes Two: Homebuyers Save Big with New Offer from Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Homes.

Homebuyers will receive up to $10,000 toward closing costs when using Rocket Mortgage along with a Rocket Homes Partner Agent.

Rocket Mortgage, the nation’s largest mortgage lender and a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), today announced BUY+, a collaboration with sister company Rocket Homes that keeps cash in consumer’s pockets. Clients who obtain purchase financing from Rocket Mortgage and find a home with the help of a Rocket Homes Partner Real Estate Agent, will receive a credit equal to 1.5% of their loan amount to put toward closing costs, helping relieve some of the upfront cost of buying a home.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 34.00 percent and weekly performance of 5.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, RKT reached to a volume of 3582853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $7.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Rocket Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $8.50, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on RKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for RKT in the course of the last twelve months was 1.67.

RKT stock trade performance evaluation

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.16. With this latest performance, RKT shares gained by 13.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.34 for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.81, while it was recorded at 9.12 for the last single week of trading, and 8.19 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.59 and a Gross Margin at +97.56. Rocket Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.21.

Return on Total Capital for RKT is now 4.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,794.37. Additionally, RKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,490.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $817 million, or 65.20% of RKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,856,327, which is approximately 7.757% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 10,595,154 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.0 million in RKT stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $56.8 million in RKT stock with ownership of nearly -26.489% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE:RKT] by around 18,681,153 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 9,149,844 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 60,478,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,309,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKT stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,023,063 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,467,494 shares during the same period.