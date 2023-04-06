Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] Stock trading around $18.02 per share: What’s Next?

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PTGX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -16.38% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.34%. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) (“Protagonist” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $20.00 per share. Gross proceeds to Protagonist from the offering are expected to be $100 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. All of the securities are being offered by Protagonist. In connection with this offering, Protagonist has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering is expected to close on or about April 10, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, PTGX stock dropped by -27.66%. The one-year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.31. The average equity rating for PTGX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $903.52 million, with 49.26 million shares outstanding and 48.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, PTGX stock reached a trading volume of 5414519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTGX shares is $34.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $55, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on PTGX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.73.

PTGX Stock Performance Analysis:

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.34. With this latest performance, PTGX shares dropped by -21.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.72 for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.55, while it was recorded at 21.58 for the last single week of trading, and 11.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -494.24 and a Gross Margin at +96.12. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -479.26.

Return on Total Capital for PTGX is now -50.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.70. Additionally, PTGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] managed to generate an average of -$1,213,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,062 million, or 98.30% of PTGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTGX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 3,792,926, which is approximately -18.897% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,652,157 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.7 million in PTGX stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $78.7 million in PTGX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PTGX] by around 10,559,583 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 8,579,344 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 30,158,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,297,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTGX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,218,241 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 323,495 shares during the same period.