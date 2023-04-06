Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $7

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [NASDAQ: PSNY] loss -7.10% or -0.26 points to close at $3.40 with a heavy trading volume of 2997552 shares. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Polestar reduces relative CO2 emissions by eight percent in continued efforts to decouple business growth from increased emissions.

Relative CO2e-emissions reduced by eight percent compared to 2021, during a year of record global volume growth.

Polestar on track towards its climate goal of halving emissions by 2030.

It opened the trading session at $3.62, the shares rose to $3.63 and dropped to $3.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PSNY points out that the company has recorded -43.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, PSNY reached to a volume of 2997552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSNY shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.26.

Trading performance analysis for PSNY stock

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.29. With this latest performance, PSNY shares dropped by -28.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.68 for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.80, while it was recorded at 3.67 for the last single week of trading, and 6.43 for the last 200 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.34 and a Gross Margin at +4.85. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.92.

Return on Total Capital for PSNY is now -105.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -228.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -364.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,089.32. Additionally, PSNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.39.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.

An analysis of insider ownership at Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]

There are presently around $88 million, or 6.10% of PSNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSNY stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 6,037,897, which is approximately 38.816% of the company’s market cap and around 51.45% of the total institutional ownership; AMF TJANSTEPENSION AB, holding 4,400,440 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.11 million in PSNY stocks shares; and SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $10.78 million in PSNY stock with ownership of nearly -30.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [NASDAQ:PSNY] by around 4,417,519 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 8,198,795 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 11,417,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,033,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSNY stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,517,767 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,722,336 shares during the same period.