Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] is -11.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nasdaq Inc. [NASDAQ: NDAQ] loss -0.26% or -0.14 points to close at $54.56 with a heavy trading volume of 2932918 shares. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Nasdaq Names Ato Garrett as Investor Relations Officer.

“Our investor relations team serves as a critical link to ensure our shareholders, analysts, and other stakeholders understand and embrace our strategic vision,” said Ann Dennison, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Nasdaq. “Ato’s extensive investor relations and equity research experience will help strengthen our ability to articulate our strategy as we seek to capitalize on the trends shaping the financial system to unlock new growth opportunities for our clients and shareholders. We are pleased to welcome him to Nasdaq.”.

It opened the trading session at $54.66, the shares rose to $55.085 and dropped to $54.295, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NDAQ points out that the company has recorded -8.91% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, NDAQ reached to a volume of 2932918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NDAQ shares is $64.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NDAQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Nasdaq Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Nasdaq Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $57, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on NDAQ stock. On October 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NDAQ shares from 65 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nasdaq Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NDAQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for NDAQ in the course of the last twelve months was 22.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for NDAQ stock

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, NDAQ shares dropped by -0.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDAQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.42 for Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.26, while it was recorded at 54.47 for the last single week of trading, and 59.25 for the last 200 days.

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.94 and a Gross Margin at +53.39. Nasdaq Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.07.

Return on Total Capital for NDAQ is now 13.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.00. Additionally, NDAQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] managed to generate an average of $176,415 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Nasdaq Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NDAQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nasdaq Inc. go to 5.53%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]

There are presently around $19,993 million, or 77.70% of NDAQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NDAQ stocks are: INVESTOR AB with ownership of 58,182,426, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,696,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.34 billion in NDAQ stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.87 billion in NDAQ stock with ownership of nearly -6.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nasdaq Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 379 institutional holders increased their position in Nasdaq Inc. [NASDAQ:NDAQ] by around 17,284,294 shares. Additionally, 287 investors decreased positions by around 14,107,335 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 334,109,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 365,500,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NDAQ stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,069,750 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,350,168 shares during the same period.