Market cap of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ] reaches 6.80M – now what?

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RNAZ] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.49 during the day while it closed the day at $0.43. The company report on April 5, 2023 that TransCode Therapeutics Receives Notice of Award from National Institutes of Health (NIH) for Third Year of Grant to Support Clinical Evaluation of TTX-MC138.

“We are honored that the NIH recognizes and continues to support our mission to overcome the obstacles of RNA delivery in oncology,” said Michael Dudley, President and Chief Executive Officer of TransCode. “We believe our TTX platform offers tremendous potential across a range of indications. Specifically, this third-year tranche of the SBIR grant will help fund the first-in-human study of our lead candidate, TTX-MC138, in patients with metastatic disease. We anticipate receiving Institutional Review Board approval shortly and commencing the clinical trial as soon as practical thereafter.”.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 36.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RNAZ stock has declined by -35.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -62.52% and lost -35.39% year-on date.

The market cap for RNAZ stock reached $6.80 million, with 12.98 million shares outstanding and 8.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, RNAZ reached a trading volume of 18117565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNAZ shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNAZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

RNAZ stock trade performance evaluation

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.94. With this latest performance, RNAZ shares dropped by -0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNAZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.74 for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4802, while it was recorded at 0.3578 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8416 for the last 200 days.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for RNAZ is now -64.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ] managed to generate an average of -$760,378 per employee.TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 15.90% of RNAZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNAZ stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 76,549, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAHILL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 47,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16000.0 in RNAZ stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $9000.0 in RNAZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RNAZ] by around 211,694 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 1,924,221 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,784,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNAZ stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 210,503 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,924,221 shares during the same period.