Market cap of SenesTech Inc. [SNES] reaches 3.76M – now what?

SenesTech Inc. [NASDAQ: SNES] surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.42 during the day while it closed the day at $1.81. The company report on April 5, 2023 that SenesTech Signs a Distribution Agreement with Target Specialty Products for ContraPest®.

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, “SenesTech” or the “Company”), (www.senestech.com) the rodent fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats, ContraPest®, today announced a national distribution agreement with Target Specialty Products for ContraPest. In addition to distribution, Target Specialty Products and SenesTech will be actively collaborating in marketing and selling ContraPest throughout its network.

“This agreement with Target recognizes the important role that distributors represent, more as a strategic vertical than as a distribution channel. It represents a new and more collaborative partnership and allows us to leverage their marketing and education platforms directly to the pest management community,” said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech’s Chief Executive Officer. “The long-standing relationship between pest management professional, or PMP, and distributor in this scenario lends additional credibility to our product. They are selective about what products they carry, and ContraPest made the list. More PMPs will try it as a result.”.

SenesTech Inc. stock has also gained 19.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNES stock has declined by -39.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -76.27% and lost -41.42% year-on date.

The market cap for SNES stock reached $3.76 million, with 0.61 million shares outstanding and 0.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 182.74K shares, SNES reached a trading volume of 5696573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SenesTech Inc. [SNES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNES shares is $80.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNES stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SenesTech Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

SNES stock trade performance evaluation

SenesTech Inc. [SNES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.08. With this latest performance, SNES shares dropped by -5.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.42 for SenesTech Inc. [SNES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2976, while it was recorded at 1.5720 for the last single week of trading, and 5.7770 for the last 200 days.

SenesTech Inc. [SNES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SenesTech Inc. [SNES] shares currently have an operating margin of -949.36 and a Gross Margin at +27.58. SenesTech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -951.42.

Return on Total Capital for SNES is now -119.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -126.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -106.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SenesTech Inc. [SNES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.80. Additionally, SNES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SenesTech Inc. [SNES] managed to generate an average of -$334,310 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.SenesTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SenesTech Inc. [SNES] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SenesTech Inc. go to 30.00%.

SenesTech Inc. [SNES]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.90% of SNES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNES stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 72,130, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.16% of the total institutional ownership; TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), holding 3,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5000.0 in SNES stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $5000.0 in SNES stock with ownership of nearly 1505.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SenesTech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in SenesTech Inc. [NASDAQ:SNES] by around 77,490 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 44,365 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 43,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNES stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,135 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 44,363 shares during the same period.