Market cap of PACCAR Inc [PCAR] reaches 35.30B – now what?

PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ: PCAR] plunged by -$2.32 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $70.46 during the day while it closed the day at $68.48. The company report on March 30, 2023 that PACCAR and Platform Science Announce Strategic Equity Investment.

PACCAR announced today that it has made a minority equity investment in its connected truck partner, Platform Science. This strategic investment complements the partnership recently launched by PACCAR and Platform Science to integrate Platform Science’s Virtual Vehicle technology with the PACCAR Connect telematics system.

The integrated product will offer Kenworth and Peterbilt customers a standardized telematics operating system and application store, enabling customers to access software solutions, real-time vehicle data, and third-party applications directly from their vehicles. The vehicle information technology environment will be simplified by reducing the number of telecommunications devices required on the vehicle. Factory installation will increase customers’ productivity and uptime by eliminating the aftermarket installation process.

PACCAR Inc stock has also loss -5.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PCAR stock has inclined by 4.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.45% and gained 3.79% year-on date.

The market cap for PCAR stock reached $35.30 billion, with 783.00 million shares outstanding and 515.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, PCAR reached a trading volume of 4013493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PACCAR Inc [PCAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCAR shares is $75.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PACCAR Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for PACCAR Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $91 to $136, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on PCAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PACCAR Inc is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCAR in the course of the last twelve months was 23.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

PCAR stock trade performance evaluation

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.35. With this latest performance, PCAR shares dropped by -9.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.37 for PACCAR Inc [PCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.83, while it was recorded at 71.55 for the last single week of trading, and 64.65 for the last 200 days.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PACCAR Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PACCAR Inc [PCAR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACCAR Inc go to 0.26%.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,851 million, or 66.80% of PCAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,628,422, which is approximately 1.35% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,038,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.76 billion in PCAR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.52 billion in PCAR stock with ownership of nearly 0.731% of the company’s market capitalization.

487 institutional holders increased their position in PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ:PCAR] by around 37,109,909 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 25,942,610 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 287,952,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,005,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCAR stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,174,950 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,998,931 shares during the same period.