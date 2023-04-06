Market cap of Nuburu Inc. [BURU] reaches 196.25M – now what?

Nuburu Inc. [AMEX: BURU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 56.99% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.07%. The company report on April 5, 2023 that NUBURU Selected by U.S. Department of Defense for Position on Contract for High Energy Laser Systems.

NUBURU, Inc. (“NUBURU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, today announced that it has been selected by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) for a position on the multiple award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract for the fabrication and delivery of prototypes and equipment in support of solid-state high energy laser (HEL) weapon systems.

“NUBURU has the ability to manufacture laser diode, fiber optic and optical subsystems in the U.S. making us well positioned to support the DOD with its needs regarding this critical next-generation national security issue,” said Dr. Mark Zediker, CEO and Co-Founder of NUBURU. “We are proud to use our automated manufacturing capabilities and a workforce entirely based in the U.S. to provide high-power laser subsystems for our customers.”.

Over the last 12 months, BURU stock dropped by -56.74%.

The market cap for the stock reached $196.25 million, with 11.59 million shares outstanding and 4.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 102.96K shares, BURU stock reached a trading volume of 23287574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nuburu Inc. [BURU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuburu Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BURU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 136.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

BURU Stock Performance Analysis:

Nuburu Inc. [BURU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.07. With this latest performance, BURU shares dropped by -19.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BURU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.49 for Nuburu Inc. [BURU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.34, while it was recorded at 3.22 for the last single week of trading, and 8.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nuburu Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for BURU is now -1.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.05.

Nuburu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Nuburu Inc. [BURU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 7.58% of BURU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BURU stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 443,569, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 87.63% of the total institutional ownership; POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., holding 400,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 million in BURU stocks shares; and MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD, currently with $0.59 million in BURU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Nuburu Inc. [AMEX:BURU] by around 102,922 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,336,550 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 110,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,550,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BURU stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,276 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,245,896 shares during the same period.