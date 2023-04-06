Market cap of Huntsman Corporation [HUN] reaches 4.72B – now what?

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] traded at a low on 04/05/23, posting a -0.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.56. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Huntsman and Associates Donate $210,000 for Earthquake Relief in Turkey.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today announced that it has donated $140,200 to several nonprofit organizations assisting with earthquake relief in Turkey, where the company’s Polyurethanes business operates a specialty systems facility in Istanbul. The company donation is in addition to $70,100 contributed by Huntsman associates worldwide. With the company double-matching the employees’ donations, the combined total impact toward earthquake relief is more than $210,000.

“Our teams always come together to help others when crisis strikes,” said Chairman, President and CEO Peter Huntsman. “The compassion and generosity of our associates are key elements that define us as a company.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2905857 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Huntsman Corporation stands at 2.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.06%.

The market cap for HUN stock reached $4.72 billion, with 188.40 million shares outstanding and 179.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, HUN reached a trading volume of 2905857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntsman Corporation [HUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $30.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Huntsman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Huntsman Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has HUN stock performed recently?

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.15. With this latest performance, HUN shares dropped by -6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.33 for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.36, while it was recorded at 26.85 for the last single week of trading, and 28.34 for the last 200 days.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntsman Corporation [HUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.85 and a Gross Margin at +19.27. Huntsman Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.58.

Return on Total Capital for HUN is now 11.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.61. Additionally, HUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] managed to generate an average of $64,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Huntsman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corporation go to 3.70%.

Insider trade positions for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]

There are presently around $4,317 million, or 91.50% of HUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,405,476, which is approximately 3.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,226,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $351.82 million in HUN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $250.8 million in HUN stock with ownership of nearly 19.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntsman Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in Huntsman Corporation [NYSE:HUN] by around 11,314,194 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 22,290,741 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 128,674,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,279,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUN stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,727,063 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 8,559,096 shares during the same period.