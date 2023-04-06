Market cap of Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] reaches 14.70B – now what?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] closed the trading session at $10.51 on 04/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.46, while the highest price level was $10.785. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Owl Rock Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release and Quarterly Earnings Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 Financial Results.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) (“ORCC”) today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 after market close. ORCC invites all interested persons to its webcast / conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 financial results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.85 percent and weekly performance of -5.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, OWL reached to a volume of 3329660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $15.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on OWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 30.60.

OWL stock trade performance evaluation

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.06. With this latest performance, OWL shares dropped by -13.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.47 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.98, while it was recorded at 10.90 for the last single week of trading, and 11.17 for the last 200 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.75 and a Gross Margin at +80.13. Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.68.

Return on Total Capital for OWL is now 0.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.20. Additionally, OWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] managed to generate an average of -$17,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. go to 30.47%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,582 million, or 93.80% of OWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 53,934,631, which is approximately 2.211% of the company’s market cap and around 2.31% of the total institutional ownership; ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC, holding 50,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $544.5 million in OWL stocks shares; and BLUE POOL MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $448.2 million in OWL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE:OWL] by around 26,256,069 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 20,793,877 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 373,728,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 420,778,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWL stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,315,040 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 9,686,488 shares during the same period.