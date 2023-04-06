Market cap of Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN] reaches 18.18M – now what?

Addex Therapeutics Ltd [NASDAQ: ADXN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -18.07% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -33.06%. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Addex Completes $5.0 Million Equity Financing.

Proceeds to advance allosteric modulator therapeutic pipeline.

Over the last 12 months, ADXN stock dropped by -85.11%.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.18 million, with 12.86 million shares outstanding and 12.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 358.58K shares, ADXN stock reached a trading volume of 5117906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Addex Therapeutics Ltd is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84.

ADXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.06. With this latest performance, ADXN shares dropped by -43.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.60 for Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3789, while it was recorded at 0.9179 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0405 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Addex Therapeutics Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1420.12. Addex Therapeutics Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1439.78.

Return on Total Capital for ADXN is now -180.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -188.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -135.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.60. Additionally, ADXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN] managed to generate an average of -$866,842 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN] Insider Position Details

Positions in Addex Therapeutics Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Addex Therapeutics Ltd [NASDAQ:ADXN] by around 149,162 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 5,000,994 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 3,879,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,270,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADXN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 113,087 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 424,657 shares during the same period.