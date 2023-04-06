Market Analysts see Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] falling to $105. Time to buy?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.75% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.08%. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Raytheon Technologies to release first quarter results on April 25, 2023.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) will issue its first quarter 2023 earnings Tuesday, April 25, prior to the stock market opening. A conference call will take place at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast live on the company’s website at www.rtx.com and will be available for replay following the call. A presentation corresponding with the conference call will be available for downloading prior to the call.

Over the last 12 months, RTX stock dropped by -0.54%. The one-year Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.51. The average equity rating for RTX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $143.68 billion, with 1.47 billion shares outstanding and 1.45 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, RTX stock reached a trading volume of 3825506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $109.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on RTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 82.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

RTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.08. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.88 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.48, while it was recorded at 98.83 for the last single week of trading, and 94.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Raytheon Technologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.89 and a Gross Margin at +20.38. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.78.

Return on Total Capital for RTX is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.61. Additionally, RTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] managed to generate an average of $28,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

RTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 13.34%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $117,916 million, or 80.90% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 125,881,576, which is approximately -2.378% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 124,014,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.34 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $10.07 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly 2.885% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,301 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 41,122,061 shares. Additionally, 915 investors decreased positions by around 31,946,457 shares, while 305 investors held positions by with 1,111,898,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,184,967,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 301 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,989,359 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 3,875,155 shares during the same period.