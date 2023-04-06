Market Analysts see Netflix Inc. [NFLX] gaining to $390. Time to buy?

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] closed the trading session at $342.35 on 04/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $336.253, while the highest price level was $345.43. The company report on March 28, 2023 that CIBC introduces additional Canadian Depositary Receipts (“CDRs”).

Expanded CDR lineup provides more opportunities for Canadians to invest in global companies.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CIBC today announced the addition of six new Canadian Depositary Receipts (“CDRs”), now listed on the NEO Exchange.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.10 percent and weekly performance of 3.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 42.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.73M shares, NFLX reached to a volume of 4193170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Netflix Inc. [NFLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $357.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $366 to $417. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $400 to $410, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on NFLX stock. On January 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for NFLX shares from 225 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 11.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 92.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

NFLX stock trade performance evaluation

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.11. With this latest performance, NFLX shares gained by 10.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.50 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 333.21, while it was recorded at 344.26 for the last single week of trading, and 274.43 for the last 200 days.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netflix Inc. [NFLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.82 and a Gross Margin at +39.37. Netflix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.21.

Return on Total Capital for NFLX is now 15.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Netflix Inc. [NFLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.49. Additionally, NFLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Netflix Inc. [NFLX] managed to generate an average of $350,932 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Netflix Inc. [NFLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 15.97%.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $124,419 million, or 80.30% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,523,919, which is approximately 1.151% of the company’s market cap and around 1.44% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,732,325 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.62 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $8.14 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly 17.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Netflix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 924 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 31,030,125 shares. Additionally, 870 investors decreased positions by around 20,444,489 shares, while 224 investors held positions by with 307,339,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 358,814,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 335 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,241,647 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 2,693,565 shares during the same period.