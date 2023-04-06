Market Analysts see Lilium N.V. [LILM] gaining to $1. Time to buy?

Lilium N.V. [NASDAQ: LILM] traded at a low on 04/05/23, posting a -3.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.58. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Lilium releases Fiscal Year 2022 Shareholder Letter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3943069 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lilium N.V. stands at 16.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.25%.

The market cap for LILM stock reached $239.38 million, with 397.79 million shares outstanding and 96.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, LILM reached a trading volume of 3943069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lilium N.V. [LILM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILM shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lilium N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $2 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Lilium N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilium N.V. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

How has LILM stock performed recently?

Lilium N.V. [LILM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.77. With this latest performance, LILM shares dropped by -38.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.52 for Lilium N.V. [LILM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9777, while it was recorded at 0.6320 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7452 for the last 200 days.

Lilium N.V. [LILM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.92.

Lilium N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Insider trade positions for Lilium N.V. [LILM]

There are presently around $43 million, or 12.30% of LILM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LILM stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 18,828,577, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 63.55% of the total institutional ownership; B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC., holding 16,130,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.68 million in LILM stocks shares; and B. RILEY SECURITIES, INC., currently with $9.68 million in LILM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lilium N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Lilium N.V. [NASDAQ:LILM] by around 38,612,700 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,208,793 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 31,585,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,406,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LILM stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,161,953 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 397,256 shares during the same period.