Market Analysts see Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HAYW] loss -2.02% or -0.23 points to close at $11.16 with a heavy trading volume of 3599915 shares. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Hayward Holdings Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 16,000,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (the “Company”), a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool and outdoor living technology, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) by funds affiliated with CCMP Capital Advisors, LP and affiliates of Alberta Investment Management Corporation (the “Selling Stockholders”), of 16,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $11.65 per share pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Selling Stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,400,000 additional shares of the Company’s common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from this offering. No shares are being sold by the Company.

It opened the trading session at $11.32, the shares rose to $11.37 and dropped to $11.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HAYW points out that the company has recorded 14.58% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -40.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, HAYW reached to a volume of 3599915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAYW shares is $12.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAYW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hayward Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $9.50 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Hayward Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on HAYW stock. On October 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HAYW shares from 14 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hayward Holdings Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAYW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAYW in the course of the last twelve months was 26.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for HAYW stock

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, HAYW shares dropped by -5.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.10 for Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.28, while it was recorded at 11.44 for the last single week of trading, and 11.25 for the last 200 days.

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Hayward Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]

There are presently around $2,667 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAYW stocks are: MSD PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 71,538,085, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CCMP CAPITAL GP, LLC, holding 41,908,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $477.33 million in HAYW stocks shares; and ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP, currently with $260.85 million in HAYW stock with ownership of nearly -10.988% of the company’s market capitalization.

98 institutional holders increased their position in Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HAYW] by around 92,837,735 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 17,716,760 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 123,641,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,195,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAYW stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 78,667,388 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 5,745,785 shares during the same period.