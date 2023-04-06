Market Analysts see DLocal Limited [DLO] falling to $14. Time to buy?

DLocal Limited [NASDAQ: DLO] plunged by -$4.45 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $15.24 during the day while it closed the day at $12.49. The company report on April 4, 2023 that dLocal Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Full Year 2022US$10.6 billion Total Payment Volume, up 75% year-over-yearRevenue of US$419 million, up 72% year-over-year165% Net Revenue Retention RateGross Profit of US$202 million, up 55% year-over-yearAdjusted EBITDA of US$153 million, up 54% year-over-year.

Fourth Quarter 2022US$3.3 billion Total Payment Volume, up 78% year-over-year and 21% quarter-over-quarterRevenue of US$118 million, up 55% year-over-year and 6% quarter-over-quarter146% Net Revenue Retention RateGross Profit of US$55 million, up 42% year-over-year and 2% quarter-over-quarterAdjusted EBITDA of US$40 million, up 39% year-over-year and down 3% quarter-over-quarter.

DLocal Limited stock has also loss -19.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DLO stock has declined by -21.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.74% and lost -19.78% year-on date.

The market cap for DLO stock reached $3.53 billion, with 295.92 million shares outstanding and 146.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, DLO reached a trading volume of 13438320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DLocal Limited [DLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLO shares is $19.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for DLocal Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2022, representing the official price target for DLocal Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while New Street analysts kept a Neutral rating on DLO stock. On September 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DLO shares from 28 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DLocal Limited is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLO in the course of the last twelve months was 15.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

DLO stock trade performance evaluation

DLocal Limited [DLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.68. With this latest performance, DLO shares dropped by -13.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.40 for DLocal Limited [DLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.66, while it was recorded at 15.70 for the last single week of trading, and 20.26 for the last 200 days.

DLocal Limited [DLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DLocal Limited [DLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.94 and a Gross Margin at +55.43. DLocal Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.90.

Return on Total Capital for DLO is now 52.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 47.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DLocal Limited [DLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.19. Additionally, DLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DLocal Limited [DLO] managed to generate an average of $145,563 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.DLocal Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DLocal Limited [DLO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLocal Limited go to 49.60%.

DLocal Limited [DLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,220 million, or 91.10% of DLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLO stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 57,660,766, which is approximately 0.61% of the company’s market cap and around 9.32% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,049,423 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $271.88 million in DLO stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $121.01 million in DLO stock with ownership of nearly 66.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DLocal Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in DLocal Limited [NASDAQ:DLO] by around 24,238,641 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 33,231,682 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 73,553,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,023,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,327,057 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 27,239,707 shares during the same period.