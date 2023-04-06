Market Analysts see Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] gaining to $77. Time to buy?

Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE: CAH] traded at a high on 04/05/23, posting a 3.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $79.42. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Cardinal Health to Announce Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2023 on May 4.

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) plans to release third-quarter financial results for its fiscal year 2023 on May 4, prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will webcast a discussion of these results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

To access the webcast and corresponding slide presentation, visit Cardinal Health’s Investor Relations page. No access code is required. Presentation slides and a webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations page for 12 months.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2948808 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cardinal Health Inc. stands at 1.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.14%.

The market cap for CAH stock reached $20.42 billion, with 261.00 million shares outstanding and 256.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, CAH reached a trading volume of 2948808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $84.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cardinal Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $87 to $94. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Cardinal Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $64 to $80, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on CAH stock. On August 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CAH shares from 70 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 9.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has CAH stock performed recently?

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.46. With this latest performance, CAH shares gained by 8.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.03 for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.23, while it was recorded at 76.73 for the last single week of trading, and 70.90 for the last 200 days.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.92 and a Gross Margin at +3.44. Cardinal Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.51.

Return on Total Capital for CAH is now 24.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -172.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.11. Additionally, CAH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 113.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] managed to generate an average of -$20,065 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.11.Cardinal Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health Inc. go to 11.85%.

Insider trade positions for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]

There are presently around $17,143 million, or 93.00% of CAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,320,204, which is approximately -2.586% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,507,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 billion in CAH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.34 billion in CAH stock with ownership of nearly -13.781% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardinal Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 449 institutional holders increased their position in Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE:CAH] by around 18,841,171 shares. Additionally, 423 investors decreased positions by around 31,542,660 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 173,237,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,620,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAH stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,163,936 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,737,669 shares during the same period.