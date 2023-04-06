Market Analysts see Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] gaining to $68. Time to buy?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] closed the trading session at $45.82 on 04/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.33, while the highest price level was $48.435. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Caesars Entertainment Relaunches Tropicana Online Casino in New Jersey.

Iconic online gaming brand returns with new offerings and unmatched rewards.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) today announced the relaunch of Tropicana Online Casino in the state of New Jersey. The new iCasino app and online casino experience offers customers enhanced functionality with a catalog of industry-leading casino games and an improved integration with the industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards®.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.14 percent and weekly performance of 1.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, CZR reached to a volume of 3450886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $69.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $60 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on CZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 411.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CZR stock trade performance evaluation

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.42. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -13.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.17 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.77, while it was recorded at 47.92 for the last single week of trading, and 45.51 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.20 and a Gross Margin at +38.95. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.74.

Return on Total Capital for CZR is now 6.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 703.93. Additionally, CZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 699.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] managed to generate an average of -$10,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,368 million, or 96.50% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,779,060, which is approximately 2.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 20,900,743 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in CZR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.01 billion in CZR stock with ownership of nearly 7.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caesars Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 26,372,291 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 18,109,114 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 167,811,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,293,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,147,488 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 3,824,398 shares during the same period.