Market Analysts see Albemarle Corporation [ALB] falling to $195. Time to buy?

Albemarle Corporation [NYSE: ALB] slipped around -12.86 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $196.71 at the close of the session, down -6.14%. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Albemarle Announces Proposal to Acquire Liontown.

Proposal Represents All-Cash Offer at A$2.50 or US$1.66 per Share.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in transforming lithium and bromine into essential ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, notes the announcement to the ASX by Liontown Resources (ASX: LTR) on March 28, 2023, and confirms that it submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire all outstanding shares of Liontown by way of scheme of arrangement for A$2.50 or US$1.661 per share in cash, which values Liontown at A$5.2 or US$3.4 billion on an enterprise basis.

Albemarle Corporation stock is now -9.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALB Stock saw the intraday high of $201.12 and lowest of $193.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 334.55, which means current price is +1.79% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, ALB reached a trading volume of 4655601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Albemarle Corporation [ALB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALB shares is $314.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Albemarle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $200 to $240. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Albemarle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $310, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albemarle Corporation is set at 9.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALB in the course of the last twelve months was 50.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has ALB stock performed recently?

Albemarle Corporation [ALB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.36. With this latest performance, ALB shares dropped by -20.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.32 for Albemarle Corporation [ALB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 247.07, while it was recorded at 213.64 for the last single week of trading, and 253.55 for the last 200 days.

Albemarle Corporation [ALB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Albemarle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Albemarle Corporation [ALB]

There are presently around $20,958 million, or 85.80% of ALB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,174,413, which is approximately 1.73% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,206,921 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in ALB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.6 billion in ALB stock with ownership of nearly 56.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albemarle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 499 institutional holders increased their position in Albemarle Corporation [NYSE:ALB] by around 10,449,188 shares. Additionally, 445 investors decreased positions by around 7,942,970 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 81,613,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,006,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALB stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,419,452 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 1,033,726 shares during the same period.