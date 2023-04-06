Livent Corporation [LTHM] moved down -1.65: Why It’s Important

Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.65% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.07%. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Livent’s Paul Graves to Speak at BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that Paul Graves, president and chief executive officer, will speak at the BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference, on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Live access will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the following link: https://app.webinar.net/vZgQE0mawp0.

A replay of the event will also be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the same link for a period of three months.

Over the last 12 months, LTHM stock dropped by -27.48%. The one-year Livent Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.67. The average equity rating for LTHM stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.65 billion, with 179.30 million shares outstanding and 178.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, LTHM stock reached a trading volume of 2943966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Livent Corporation [LTHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $33.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Livent Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $26 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Livent Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LTHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corporation is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for LTHM in the course of the last twelve months was 31.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

LTHM Stock Performance Analysis:

Livent Corporation [LTHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.07. With this latest performance, LTHM shares dropped by -11.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.03 for Livent Corporation [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.20, while it was recorded at 21.14 for the last single week of trading, and 26.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Livent Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livent Corporation [LTHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.04 and a Gross Margin at +51.36. Livent Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.63.

Return on Total Capital for LTHM is now 26.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Livent Corporation [LTHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.12. Additionally, LTHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Livent Corporation [LTHM] managed to generate an average of $202,593 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Livent Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

LTHM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corporation go to 1.00%.

Livent Corporation [LTHM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,464 million, or 96.10% of LTHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,767,522, which is approximately 2.161% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,001,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $412.23 million in LTHM stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $161.26 million in LTHM stock with ownership of nearly -14.869% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Livent Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM] by around 24,301,759 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 20,719,051 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 123,038,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,059,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTHM stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,290,104 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 5,671,684 shares during the same period.