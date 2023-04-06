Liminal BioSciences Inc. [LMNL] is 106.77% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Liminal BioSciences Inc. [NASDAQ: LMNL] jumped around 3.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.72 at the close of the session, up 85.64%. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Liminal Biosciences Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Non-Binding Transaction Proposal.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) (“Liminal BioSciences” or the “Company”), confirms that following close of markets on April 4, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) received a non-binding proposal from Structured Alpha LP (“SALP”) outlining a potential transaction to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company that SALP does not currently own for US$7.50 in cash per common share (the “Proposal”). SALP currently owns 1,987,622 common shares of Liminal Biosciences representing approximately 64.03% of the Company’s currently outstanding common shares.

The Company’s board of directors will review the Proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company. A special committee of the independent members of the Board (the “Special Committee”) has been formed and will evaluate the Proposal and any viable alternatives that may be available to the Company. No decisions or recommendations have been made by the Special Committee regarding the transactions that are the subject of the Proposal at this time. Shareholders do not need to take any action with respect to the Proposal at this time.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. stock is now 106.77% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LMNL Stock saw the intraday high of $7.06 and lowest of $6.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.90, which means current price is +116.77% above from all time high which was touched on 04/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.06K shares, LMNL reached a trading volume of 8368889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liminal BioSciences Inc. [LMNL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMNL shares is $1.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMNL stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Liminal BioSciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $22 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Liminal BioSciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on LMNL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liminal BioSciences Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 64.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.58.

How has LMNL stock performed recently?

Liminal BioSciences Inc. [LMNL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 90.37. With this latest performance, LMNL shares gained by 18.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.74 for Liminal BioSciences Inc. [LMNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.91, while it was recorded at 4.29 for the last single week of trading, and 4.71 for the last 200 days.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. [LMNL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liminal BioSciences Inc. [LMNL] shares currently have an operating margin of -8170.32. Liminal BioSciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7241.40.

Return on Total Capital for LMNL is now -48.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liminal BioSciences Inc. [LMNL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.11. Additionally, LMNL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liminal BioSciences Inc. [LMNL] managed to generate an average of -$518,724 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Liminal BioSciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for Liminal BioSciences Inc. [LMNL]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of LMNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMNL stocks are: NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ with ownership of 9,869, which is approximately -0.273% of the company’s market cap and around 76.84% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14000.0 in LMNL stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $8000.0 in LMNL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liminal BioSciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. [NASDAQ:LMNL] by around 1,377 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 3,343 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 13,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMNL stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,135 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,087 shares during the same period.