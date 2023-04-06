Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] moved down -1.79: Why It’s Important

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] closed the trading session at $10.42 on 04/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.17, while the highest price level was $10.54. The company report on March 22, 2023 that Leslie’s Urges Pool Owners to Immediately Stop Using Chlorine Tablets that Do Not Have Mandatory EPA Labeling.

Company educates consumers on the importance of reading pool chemical product labels to ensure they are safe for swimmers, the environment, and pool equipment.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, is urging consumers to immediately stop using chlorinating tablets sold on Amazon and other third-party seller marketplaces under imported product brand names originating from China and other countries. As of the date of this release, these products do not bear the required U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) label, and could cause harm to swimmers, the environment, and pool equipment.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.66 percent and weekly performance of -0.76 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, LESL reached to a volume of 3356096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $16.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Leslie’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $18 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Leslie’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on LESL stock. On August 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LESL shares from 28 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for LESL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

LESL stock trade performance evaluation

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, LESL shares dropped by -17.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.11 for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.68, while it was recorded at 10.74 for the last single week of trading, and 13.98 for the last 200 days.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.28 and a Gross Margin at +43.13. Leslie’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Return on Total Capital for LESL is now 29.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.34. Additionally, LESL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 123.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] managed to generate an average of $37,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslie’s Inc. go to 9.70%.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,219 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,874,518, which is approximately 2.262% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,124,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.47 million in LESL stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $156.58 million in LESL stock with ownership of nearly -0.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leslie’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ:LESL] by around 30,180,810 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 30,126,537 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 148,859,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,166,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LESL stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,675,259 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,290,745 shares during the same period.