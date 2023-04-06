JP Morgan slashes price target on Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] – find out why.

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] closed the trading session at $98.74 on 04/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $97.57, while the highest price level was $98.98. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Philip Morris International Releases Integrated Report 2022.

Report communicates PMI’s progress toward becoming a majority smoke-free company as the company continues to transform for good.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) released its fourth annual Integrated Report today. Informed by a formal sustainability materiality assessment, the report aims to provide an objective description of the company’s business model, governance and management, strategy, and performance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.44 percent and weekly performance of 4.24 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, PM reached to a volume of 4717585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $113.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $106 to $116. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $120, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on PM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 79.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

PM stock trade performance evaluation

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.24. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.60 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.01, while it was recorded at 97.61 for the last single week of trading, and 96.65 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.17 and a Gross Margin at +63.84. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.62.

Return on Total Capital for PM is now 43.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 43.62. Additionally, PM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 125.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] managed to generate an average of $113,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 3.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $115,932 million, or 77.00% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 134,134,252, which is approximately 1.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 102,158,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.96 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $9.81 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 21.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,037 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 69,247,622 shares. Additionally, 794 investors decreased positions by around 57,846,432 shares, while 318 investors held positions by with 1,061,467,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,188,561,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 227 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,857,331 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 4,815,545 shares during the same period.