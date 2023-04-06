Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] gain 0.99% so far this year. What now?

Jowell Global Ltd. [NASDAQ: JWEL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 146.47% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 99.52%. The company report on December 30, 2022 that Jowell Global Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency.

The notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares. In accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a period of 180 calendar days from the date of notification, until June 26, 2023 (the “Compliance Period”), to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. If at any time before the expiration of the Compliance Period the bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written notification that the Company has achieved compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. If the Company does not regain compliance by the end of the Compliance Period, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day period to regain compliance. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. However, if it appears to Nasdaq that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if the Company is otherwise not eligible, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Company’s securities will be subject to delisting.

Over the last 12 months, JWEL stock dropped by -82.09%.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.43 million, with 34.06 million shares outstanding and 28.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 90.10K shares, JWEL stock reached a trading volume of 91160678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jowell Global Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

JWEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 99.52. With this latest performance, JWEL shares gained by 10.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.25 for Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3769, while it was recorded at 0.2250 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2485 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jowell Global Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.09 and a Gross Margin at +6.82. Jowell Global Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.74.

Return on Total Capital for JWEL is now -19.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.12. Additionally, JWEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] managed to generate an average of -$26,401 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.69.Jowell Global Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of JWEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWEL stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 86,502, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.28% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 35,623 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6000.0 in JWEL stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $3000.0 in JWEL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Jowell Global Ltd. [NASDAQ:JWEL] by around 172,932 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 145 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 14,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWEL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 172,932 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 145 shares during the same period.