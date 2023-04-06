Goldman lifts CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] slipped around -9.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $127.80 at the close of the session, down -6.62%. The company report on April 4, 2023 that CrowdStrike Named to Fortune’s 100 Best Companies List for Third Consecutive Year.

96% of employees said they are proud to work at the technology leader and 97% cite being treated fairly regardless of race, age and sexual orientation as a key reason why CrowdStrike is a Great Place to Work For.

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced it has been named for the third year in a row to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock is now 21.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRWD Stock saw the intraday high of $135.61 and lowest of $125.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 242.00, which means current price is +38.54% above from all time high which was touched on 04/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.31M shares, CRWD reached a trading volume of 7784886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $172.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $115, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on CRWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is set at 5.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 40.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has CRWD stock performed recently?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.39. With this latest performance, CRWD shares gained by 2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.60 for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.37, while it was recorded at 134.04 for the last single week of trading, and 146.47 for the last 200 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.36 and a Gross Margin at +73.06. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.18.

Return on Total Capital for CRWD is now -9.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.54. Additionally, CRWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] managed to generate an average of -$25,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. go to 56.60%.

Insider trade positions for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

There are presently around $21,073 million, or 76.20% of CRWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,008,334, which is approximately 5.775% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,412,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $839.89 million in CRWD stock with ownership of nearly 147.609% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 509 institutional holders increased their position in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD] by around 25,107,851 shares. Additionally, 542 investors decreased positions by around 25,529,853 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 103,339,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,977,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRWD stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,274,411 shares, while 204 institutional investors sold positions of 6,956,937 shares during the same period.