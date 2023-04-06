GameStop Corp. [GME] gain 19.56% so far this year. What now?

GameStop Corp. [NYSE: GME] traded at a low on 04/05/23, posting a -1.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.07. The company report on March 21, 2023 that GameStop Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today released financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 28, 2023. The Company’s condensed and consolidated financial statements, including GAAP and non-GAAP results, are below. The Company’s Form 10-K and supplemental information can be found at https://investor.gamestop.com/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3621025 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GameStop Corp. stands at 4.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.53%.

The market cap for GME stock reached $6.57 billion, with 304.50 million shares outstanding and 256.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, GME reached a trading volume of 3621025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GameStop Corp. [GME]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GME shares is $13.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GME stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for GameStop Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $33 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for GameStop Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $29, while Wedbush kept a Underperform rating on GME stock. On January 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GME shares from 1.60 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GameStop Corp. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for GME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for GME in the course of the last twelve months was 125.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has GME stock performed recently?

GameStop Corp. [GME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.74. With this latest performance, GME shares gained by 22.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.89 for GameStop Corp. [GME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.33, while it was recorded at 22.62 for the last single week of trading, and 26.00 for the last 200 days.

GameStop Corp. [GME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GameStop Corp. [GME] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.21 and a Gross Margin at +22.13. GameStop Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.28.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.00.

GameStop Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for GameStop Corp. [GME]

There are presently around $1,895 million, or 26.00% of GME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,664,433, which is approximately 2.072% of the company’s market cap and around 15.62% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,977,404 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $491.19 million in GME stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $162.13 million in GME stock with ownership of nearly 4.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

124 institutional holders increased their position in GameStop Corp. [NYSE:GME] by around 8,165,733 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 1,774,806 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 74,845,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,785,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GME stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,437,941 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,332,134 shares during the same period.