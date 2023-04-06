Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT] is -2.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Freight Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: FRGT] gained 30.41% or 0.52 points to close at $2.23 with a heavy trading volume of 16707854 shares. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Reports Highest Monthly Increase in New Clients Since Fr8App Platform Inception.

Following a challenging first quarter of the year “We have onboarded new clients in a variety of sectors including automotive, beverage, motorcycles and consumer goods that we had been working on for some time,” said Harry Martin, Sales Director for Freight Technologies. “The new shipper clients represent a potential for significant recurring traffic on our platform and include leading first tier automotive clients, renowned motorcycle brands, and cocktail drinks – most of whom are household names. We expect a recurring monthly stream from new accounts to our platform during the month of March of more than $1 million per month, starting to ramp in April.”.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $2.06, the shares rose to $2.80 and dropped to $1.97, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FRGT points out that the company has recorded -55.50% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -66.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 656.44K shares, FRGT reached to a volume of 16707854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRGT shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freight Technologies Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69.

Trading performance analysis for FRGT stock

Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.74. With this latest performance, FRGT shares dropped by -7.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.28 for Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7900, while it was recorded at 1.8700 for the last single week of trading, and 7.3100 for the last 200 days.

Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for FRGT is now -152.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -131.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -131.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT] managed to generate an average of -$26,165 per employee.Freight Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.80% of FRGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRGT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 8,638, which is approximately -19.527% of the company’s market cap and around 2.54% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 3,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6000.0 in FRGT stocks shares; and GROUND SWELL CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $3000.0 in FRGT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Freight Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:FRGT] by around 4,481 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 12,775 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRGT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,078 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 10,648 shares during the same period.