Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $26

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] slipped around -0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $26.61 at the close of the session, down -0.22%. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Franklin Templeton Has Been Recognized for the First Time as One of Barron’s Most Sustainable US Companies.

Franklin Templeton has been recognized for the first time as one of Barron’s Most Sustainable US Companies. Franklin Templeton placed #73 on the 2023 list.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Barron’s list was determined by Calvert Research & Management, a leader in ESG investing. Calvert ranked each of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies by market value on how the company performed with five key constituencies: shareholders, employees, customers, community and the planet. Calvert reviewed more than 230 ESG performance indicators from seven rating companies, including ISS, MSCI and Sustainalytics, along with using other data and Calvert’s internal research. The data was organized into 28 topics that were then sorted into five categories. Calvert assigned a score of zero to 100 in each category, based on company performance. Then, it created a weighted average of the categories for each company, based on how financially material the category was in its industry.

Franklin Resources Inc. stock is now 0.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BEN Stock saw the intraday high of $26.69 and lowest of $26.335 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.37, which means current price is +3.99% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, BEN reached a trading volume of 3169721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $26.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $25, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on BEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 15.37.

How has BEN stock performed recently?

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, BEN shares dropped by -5.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.05 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.08, while it was recorded at 26.68 for the last single week of trading, and 26.48 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.73 and a Gross Margin at +72.74. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.10.

Return on Total Capital for BEN is now 8.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.59. Additionally, BEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] managed to generate an average of $126,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.

Earnings analysis for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to -4.05%.

Insider trade positions for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]

There are presently around $6,355 million, or 47.90% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 37,331,169, which is approximately 6.936% of the company’s market cap and around 18.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,570,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $921.99 million in BEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $784.3 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Franklin Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 288 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 19,888,688 shares. Additionally, 237 investors decreased positions by around 9,700,514 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 208,710,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,299,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,200,094 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,737,267 shares during the same period.