For The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK], Analyst sees a rise to $56. What next?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $44.965 during the day while it closed the day at $44.88. The company report on March 30, 2023 that BNY Mellon 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) will hold the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders at 240 Greenwich Street, New York, New York 10286 on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement was made available on March 1, 2023.

To ensure accommodation for all stockholders, those that wish to participate in person must register in advance. For more information on registration, see Annual Meeting Q&A in the 2023 Proxy Statement.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock has also loss -0.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BK stock has declined by -5.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.48% and lost -1.41% year-on date.

The market cap for BK stock reached $35.46 billion, with 812.16 million shares outstanding and 797.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.97M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 3299030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $55.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 187.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 2.82.

BK stock trade performance evaluation

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, BK shares dropped by -9.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.26 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.30, while it was recorded at 45.01 for the last single week of trading, and 44.56 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 7.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,386 million, or 85.50% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,120,078, which is approximately 3.688% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,561,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.88 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.67 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly 2.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 536 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 59,948,232 shares. Additionally, 451 investors decreased positions by around 55,492,282 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 564,629,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 680,070,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,303,280 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,822,185 shares during the same period.