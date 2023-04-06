For Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM], Analyst sees a drop to $8. What next?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] slipped around -0.29 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.55 at the close of the session, down -10.21%. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Nano Dimension (“NANO”) is Committed to Proceed Towards Acquiring Stratasys And Announces Preparation of Special Tender Offer for $18.00 Per Share.

Still, NANO is Prepared to Negotiate in Good Faith the Previously Announced Full Acquisition Offer at $20.05 per Share.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Absent Stratasys’ Board Engagement, NANO Intends to Launch All-Cash, Fully Financed Special Tender Offer at $18.00 per share Targeting Ownership of at least 51% of Stratasys’ Outstanding Shares.

Nano Dimension Ltd. stock is now 10.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NNDM Stock saw the intraday high of $2.86 and lowest of $2.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.74, which means current price is +12.33% above from all time high which was touched on 03/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, NNDM reached a trading volume of 2965476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53.

How has NNDM stock performed recently?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, NNDM shares dropped by -16.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.06 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.75, while it was recorded at 2.81 for the last single week of trading, and 2.75 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -300.24 and a Gross Margin at +20.51. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -521.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.47.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 33.90 and a Current Ratio set at 34.50.

Insider trade positions for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]

There are presently around $184 million, or 23.90% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: MURCHINSON LTD. with ownership of 10,477,279, which is approximately 1.184% of the company’s market cap and around 0.82% of the total institutional ownership; ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 7,916,696 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.48 million in NNDM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $19.63 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly 44.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 9,954,338 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 5,786,154 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 48,976,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,716,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 769,318 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,636,225 shares during the same period.