For Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC], Analyst sees a rise to $35. What next?

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] closed the trading session at $19.37 on 04/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.20, while the highest price level was $20.77. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Lithium Americas Form 40-F Filed on EDGAR and AIF Filed on SEDAR.

The Company’s AIF has also been filed with Canadian regulatory authorities and is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.22 percent and weekly performance of -8.76 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, LAC reached to a volume of 3561037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAC shares is $36.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $44 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on LAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 1.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37.

LAC stock trade performance evaluation

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.76. With this latest performance, LAC shares dropped by -16.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.37 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.67, while it was recorded at 21.01 for the last single week of trading, and 24.17 for the last 200 days.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for LAC is now -9.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.24. Additionally, LAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] managed to generate an average of -$744,717 per employee.Lithium Americas Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.10 and a Current Ratio set at 18.10.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $697 million, or 24.10% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 6,721,682, which is approximately 66.716% of the company’s market cap and around 14.63% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,279,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.88 million in LAC stocks shares; and HIMENSION CAPITAL (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD., currently with $64.3 million in LAC stock with ownership of nearly -6.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lithium Americas Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE:LAC] by around 7,480,143 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 4,020,446 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 21,698,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,198,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAC stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,989,873 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,257,891 shares during the same period.