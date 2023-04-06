For DoorDash Inc. [DASH], Analyst sees a rise to $77. What next?

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] loss -3.92% on the last trading session, reaching $60.86 price per share at the time. The company report on March 29, 2023 that BIGGIE DEAL ALERT: WENDY’S AND DOORDASH TEAM UP FOR ‘BIGGIE’ POWER HOUR PLAYS.

DoorDash Inc. represents 387.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.19 billion with the latest information. DASH stock price has been found in the range of $59.39 to $62.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.90M shares, DASH reached a trading volume of 4329126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DoorDash Inc. [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $77.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Jefferies analysts kept a Underperform rating on DASH stock. On January 09, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for DASH shares from 227 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 121.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for DASH stock

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, DASH shares gained by 4.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.13 for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.13, while it was recorded at 62.70 for the last single week of trading, and 59.16 for the last 200 days.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoorDash Inc. [DASH] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.61 and a Gross Margin at +39.89. DoorDash Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.74.

Return on Total Capital for DASH is now -15.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DoorDash Inc. [DASH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.57. Additionally, DASH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DoorDash Inc. [DASH] managed to generate an average of -$81,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.DoorDash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at DoorDash Inc. [DASH]

There are presently around $19,317 million, or 86.20% of DASH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 35,850,212, which is approximately -0.015% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 29,086,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in DASH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.62 billion in DASH stock with ownership of nearly 2.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DoorDash Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in DoorDash Inc. [NYSE:DASH] by around 45,528,068 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 23,491,616 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 235,951,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 304,971,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DASH stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,941,359 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 6,031,032 shares during the same period.