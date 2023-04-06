For 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF], Analyst sees a rise to $11. What next?

180 Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ: ATNF] plunged by -$0.35 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.70 during the day while it closed the day at $1.43. The company report on April 5, 2023 that 180 Life Sciences Corp. Announces $3 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement.

Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

180 Life Sciences Corp. stock has also loss -20.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATNF stock has declined by -67.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -89.66% and lost -57.82% year-on date.

The market cap for ATNF stock reached $2.95 million, with 2.24 million shares outstanding and 1.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, ATNF reached a trading volume of 31115913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATNF shares is $80.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATNF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for 180 Life Sciences Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 180 Life Sciences Corp. is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

ATNF stock trade performance evaluation

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.99. With this latest performance, ATNF shares dropped by -48.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.32 for 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.6743, while it was recorded at 1.7140 for the last single week of trading, and 10.2919 for the last 200 days.

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ATNF is now -41.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.98. Additionally, ATNF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] managed to generate an average of -$2,903,521 per employee.180 Life Sciences Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 15.30% of ATNF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATNF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,210, which is approximately 0.042% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 34,546 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61000.0 in ATNF stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $40000.0 in ATNF stock with ownership of nearly 266.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 180 Life Sciences Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in 180 Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ:ATNF] by around 81,745 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 217,277 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 124,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATNF stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,503 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 216,545 shares during the same period.