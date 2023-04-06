Fastenal Company [FAST] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $61

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] closed the trading session at $51.51 on 04/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $51.22, while the highest price level was $52.85. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Fastenal Company Announces Conference Call to Review 2023 First Quarter Earnings.

Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST) announced the date and time for its conference call to review 2023 first quarter results, as well as current operations. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. central time.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

To access the call, please visit the following Web address:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.85 percent and weekly performance of -2.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, FAST reached to a volume of 4232820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fastenal Company [FAST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $50.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Fastenal Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Fastenal Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on FAST stock. On March 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for FAST shares from 50 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Company is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAST in the course of the last twelve months was 515.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

FAST stock trade performance evaluation

Fastenal Company [FAST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.76. With this latest performance, FAST shares dropped by -2.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.95 for Fastenal Company [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.29, while it was recorded at 53.02 for the last single week of trading, and 50.23 for the last 200 days.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastenal Company [FAST] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.82 and a Gross Margin at +43.69. Fastenal Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.57.

Return on Total Capital for FAST is now 38.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fastenal Company [FAST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.36. Additionally, FAST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fastenal Company [FAST] managed to generate an average of $48,553 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.58.Fastenal Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fastenal Company [FAST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Company go to 6.33%.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,255 million, or 79.30% of FAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,697,102, which is approximately 0.993% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,016,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 billion in FAST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.5 billion in FAST stock with ownership of nearly 0.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fastenal Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 444 institutional holders increased their position in Fastenal Company [NASDAQ:FAST] by around 26,482,432 shares. Additionally, 472 investors decreased positions by around 18,355,411 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 412,709,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,547,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAST stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,266,883 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 4,755,155 shares during the same period.