Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] Is Currently -2.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE: ETN] loss -2.33% or -3.78 points to close at $158.47 with a heavy trading volume of 3044656 shares. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Leaf Home™ Welcomes Accomplished Human Resources Executive Ernest Marshall to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Marshall’s Deep Experience with all Facets of Talent Development and Human Resources Will Enhance Culture and Capabilities.

Gridiron Capital, LLC (“Gridiron Capital”), an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, is pleased to announce that Ernest Marshall will join the board of Leaf Home™, (“Leaf Home”) a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions. Mr. Marshall brings more than 22 years of global human resources experience. He is currently the EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer at Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE: ETN), a leading Fortune 500 multinational intelligent power management company.

It opened the trading session at $160.53, the shares rose to $161.34 and dropped to $156.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ETN points out that the company has recorded 10.45% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -29.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, ETN reached to a volume of 3044656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETN shares is $186.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Eaton Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Eaton Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $196 to $194, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on ETN stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ETN shares from 200 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eaton Corporation plc is set at 4.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETN in the course of the last twelve months was 97.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ETN stock

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.46. With this latest performance, ETN shares dropped by -9.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.22 for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.30, while it was recorded at 166.34 for the last single week of trading, and 152.26 for the last 200 days.

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Eaton Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eaton Corporation plc go to 8.88%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]

There are presently around $52,825 million, or 85.10% of ETN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,936,239, which is approximately 1.098% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,361,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.6 billion in ETN stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $3.47 billion in ETN stock with ownership of nearly -12.081% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eaton Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 770 institutional holders increased their position in Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE:ETN] by around 18,574,603 shares. Additionally, 573 investors decreased positions by around 19,515,450 shares, while 224 investors held positions by with 287,487,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,577,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETN stock had 211 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,572,165 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 3,632,123 shares during the same period.