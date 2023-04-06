E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] Revenue clocked in at $63.80 million, down -77.95% YTD: What’s Next?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EJH] gained 6.28% on the last trading session, reaching $0.09 price per share at the time. The company report on February 28, 2023 that E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Intends to Acquire Fujian Liangjie Environmental Service Co.

E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) (the “Company” or “eHome”), an integrated home services provider in China, the Company plans to acquire Fujian Liangjie Environmental Service Co.( the “Liangjie Environment” ).

Liangjie Environment is a professional environmental service company integrating daily cleaning, reclamation cleaning, exterior wall cleaning, home service, stone maintenance, landscaping, four pests disinfection and sterilization, environmental monitoring and management, municipal sanitation, property management and other services. It has become a leading enterprise in the industry of Taijiang District of Fuzhou with an annual turnover of tens of millions of yuan and more than 1500 employees. The company’s business covers Fujian Province and Guangdong Province, and has in-depth strategic cooperation with the top 20 enterprises in the property industry such as Vanke Property, Country Garden Property, Jinmao Property, Zhonghai Property, Shimao Property, etc.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited represents 241.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.24 million with the latest information. EJH stock price has been found in the range of $0.083 to $0.095.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, EJH reached a trading volume of 5279764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.13. With this latest performance, EJH shares dropped by -44.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.60 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2185, while it was recorded at 0.0991 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1486 for the last 200 days.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.20% of EJH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EJH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 85,232, which is approximately 45.753% of the company’s market cap and around 0.49% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 68,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6000.0 in EJH stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $6000.0 in EJH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EJH] by around 171,843 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 15,973 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 42,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EJH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 145,088 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 15,973 shares during the same period.