Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [AMEX: DXF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.88% amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.61%. The company report on March 10, 2023 that Dunxin Financial Holdings Announces Notification of NYSE American Continued Listing Deficiency.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (“Dunxin” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DXF), a licensed microfinance lender servicing individuals and small and medium enterprises (“SMEs”) in Hubei Province, China, today announced that it had received a deficiency letter (“Letter”) from NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American” or the “Exchange”) on March 6, 2023 stating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards as set forth in Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide (“Company Guide”).

The Letter stated that because the Company’s ADSs had been trading for a low price per share for a substantial period of time, the Company was not in compliance with Section 1003(f)(v) of the Company Guide. The NYSE American staff determined that the Company’s continued listing is predicated on it demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time or effecting a reverse stock split of its securities, which the staff determined to be until September 6, 2023, which could be extended to the Company’s next annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2023. The Company intends to regain compliance with the NYSE American’s continued listing standards by undertaking a measure or measures that are for the best interests of the Company and its stockholders.

Over the last 12 months, DXF stock dropped by -77.73%.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.18 million, with 20.88 million shares outstanding and 10.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 175.04K shares, DXF stock reached a trading volume of 15418204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01.

DXF Stock Performance Analysis:

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, DXF shares dropped by -7.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.49 for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1651, while it was recorded at 0.1431 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2963 for the last 200 days.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.09% of DXF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXF stocks are: TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC with ownership of 84,866, which is approximately 197.4% of the company’s market cap and around 49.39% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 60,623 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8000.0 in DXF stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $6000.0 in DXF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [AMEX:DXF] by around 178,096 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 52,606 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXF stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,759 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 52,606 shares during the same period.