Deutsche Bank lifts DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] gained 0.20% or 0.14 points to close at $70.36 with a heavy trading volume of 3322562 shares.

It opened the trading session at $69.51, the shares rose to $70.42 and dropped to $69.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DD points out that the company has recorded 28.58% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -42.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, DD reached to a volume of 3322562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $85.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on DD stock. On June 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DD shares from 92 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.01.

Trading performance analysis for DD stock

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, DD shares dropped by -1.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.94 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.35, while it was recorded at 70.97 for the last single week of trading, and 64.10 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.53 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.77.

Return on Total Capital for DD is now 5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.98. Additionally, DD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] managed to generate an average of $44,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 13.44%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]

There are presently around $25,315 million, or 75.00% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,097,386, which is approximately 0.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,048,779 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 billion in DD stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.65 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly -3.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 559 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 22,168,905 shares. Additionally, 600 investors decreased positions by around 21,752,763 shares, while 224 investors held positions by with 316,588,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,510,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 205 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,254,093 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 1,568,789 shares during the same period.